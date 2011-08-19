Missouri State Fairgrounds, Sedalia see storm damage

Strong winds have damaged the Missouri State Fairgrounds and created power and traffic problems in Sedalia.

About 70 percent of Sedalia lost power Friday. Officials tell KCTV5 that the main fire station is operating without power.

A deputy fire chief told KCTV5 that nearly every tent at the Missouri State Fairgrounds was knocked down. The fair is slated to run through this weekend.

The opening of the fairgrounds has been pushed back several times. The fairgrounds reopened at 3 p.m. and vehicles streamed into the gates as law enforcement officials directed traffic.

The fairgrounds did not have power Friday morning.

"we had some damage around the fairgrounds this morning," said State Fair director Mark Wolfe. "It was mostly tents. It was nothing disastrous to any permanent building. It is something we can fix and move forward."

Wolfe said the grandstand had been "tucked away nice and neat before the weather got here" so the show will go on Friday night.

State workers inspected every carnival ride to make sure they were safe before reopening.

Fair goers were evacuated before the storms hit Friday night.

U.S. 50 was closed until 6:30 a.m. Friday. Traffic on the east side of Sedalia was also problematic.

A large oak tree toppled onto David Derden's house because of the storms.

"We had a lightning strike on the tree and then two seconds later you could just feel the entire house just shake," he said.

The shaking lasted a couple of seconds and then he heard the sound of glass breaking.

Derden is a volunteer with the Missouri Disaster Relief program. He has assisted with storm cleanup across the country, including in Joplin.

"It's no big deal," he said. "This is nothing. It is just an inconvenience."

KCP&L began handing out dry ice in Sedalia at 3 p.m. The dry ice supply was exhausted by 5 p.m.

Sedalia saw significant damage from a tornado in late May, but bounced back from that.

