Olathe Army Specialist laid to rest

An Army Specialist from Olathe who died in a chopper crash in Afghanistan was laid to rest Thursday.

In Olathe, people filed down sidewalks to stand outside the church in support of Specialist Spencer Duncan.

Inside Indian Creek Community Church, his family said their final goodbyes to the fallen soldier. The 21-year-old Olathe South High School graduate died in the line of duty while serving as a door gunner in a Chinook helicopter that was shot down in early August. Duncan was one of four local service members to die that day.

A local outpouring of support has been visible ever since the incident with a ‘Stand for Spencer' procession as his body was brought home earlier in the week.

The church parking lot where the funeral took place was filled with American Legion members and other veterans, lined up to pay their respect. Among them were members from the community of Olathe.

The crash that killed Duncan and the other service members took a total of 30 American and eight Afghan lives. It was the single deadliest incident in the 10-year war.

