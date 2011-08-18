U.S. Army, KCTV5 showcase Star Schools

The U.S. Army and KCTV5 have partnered together to showcase high schools for their brilliant achievements and community service projects.

KCTV5's Jonathan Carter will showcase an extraordinary high school during KCTV5 News at 9 p.m. as an Army Strong Star School.

"Young people in today's high schools provide the strength for today's ARMY and our nation. The Kansas City Recruiting Battalion is proud to partner with KCTV5 and our high schools to honor the programs and individuals in our high schools who exemplify the selfless service, integrity, loyalty, respect, honor and personal courage that soldiers live by in the U. S. Army," Lt. Col. Vernon E. Jakoby said.

Viewers submit schools that they believe deserve the honor and the selections are made from those nominations. Star Schools are chosen based on academic awards, charity activities and athletic achievements.

KCTV5 News and the U.S. Army will recognize students, classes, clubs and sports teams for making a difference in their school and community. The schools should exemplify Army values such as selfless service, integrity, loyalty, respect, honor and personal courage.



