Fire truck crashes into KC fire station

A fire station near downtown Kansas City saw significant damage when a fire truck responding to a call crashed into a support beam Wednesday afternoon.

The ladder truck was responding to a fire call on Lexington Avenue when the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.

None of the four firefighters on board were injured.

Deputy Chief Frank Tittone said Station 10 suffered structural damage. He said engineers and city Public Works representatives are determining the extent of the damage.

The fire station is at Ninth Street and The Paseo.

Chunks of concrete littered the parking area and one large chunk wound up atop the fire truck. Smaller chunks dotted the truck, which is now out of service. A bulldozer came to the scene to help clear the debris.

Because one of the doors is so badly damaged, some of the station's trucks have been moved to other stations in the area.

"Hopefully, we can keep one door useable," Tittone said.

