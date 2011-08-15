Crossover crash involving 2 semis snarls U.S. 69 traffic

Rush-hour traffic is snarled on U.S. 69 in south Overland Park after a crossover crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. near 151st Street. The rigs wound up in the median but both south and northbound traffic is only getting by on the shoulder.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

