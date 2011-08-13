Aggies reportedly SEC bound, Mizzou next?

Big 12 officials held a conference call Saturday afternoon to discuss reports that Texas A&M will announce Monday its intention to join the SEC.

ESPN was the first media outlet to report that Texas A&M is going to the SEC. ESPN also reported that the University of Missouri, Clemson and Florida State were likely to join the SEC.

But Mike Alden, Mizzou's athletic director, denied that the university was going to the SEC in interviews Saturday morning with the Kansas City Star and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Where are we going? We haven't had any discussions with anybody else. Our focus, as you know, is on the Big 12," Alden told the Kansas City Star, KCTV5's reporting partner.

But Alden said he expects A&M is departing the Big 12, which will leave it with just nine teams.

A&M had looked at joining the SEC in 2010 when Colorado and Nebraska opted to depart the Big 12, leaving it with 10 teams starting this year.

Big 12 Commissioner Dan Beebe scheduled a 3 p.m. conference call with Big 12 officials Saturday. There's no word yet on what was discussed during the call.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry earlier this week had fueled speculation that A&M will join the SEC. To read that report, click here.

