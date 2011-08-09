Local photographers working to help Joplin smile

Some local photographers are helping those who lost their family photos in the deadly Joplin tornado make new memories.

"Pictures are such a huge part of our lives. We want people to say this is what our lives look like from here on out," said photographer Kelley Fantasma.

Lee's Summit photographers Kelley and Brian Fantasma watched, along with the rest of the country, the devastation left behind from the May 22 Joplin tornado. They wanted to do something so they set up Joplin Smile, a program where those impacted by the tornado can get a free professional photography session.

"We decided to ask other photographers if they wanted to be involved and got an overwhelming response," said Brian Fantasma.

Nearly 30 photographers from Kansas City to Branson, Springfield to Columbia are donating their time to travel to Joplin and do the sessions for anyone who signs up between now and Oct. 31.

"I think it's really important to people in Joplin they don't have to worry about how they are going to make it happen. We will go down there and provide everything for them," said Brian Fantasma.

After the session, the person will be given a high resolution CD and the copyright to all of the photos. Years from now when they look back and the tornado is behind them, but not forgotten, they will remember smiling for Joplin.

"We wanted to help rebuild lives emotionally," said Kelley Fantasma.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.