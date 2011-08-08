Boy on bike seriously injured when hit by van

A boy riding his bike was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious injuries, authorities said Monday evening.

"You have to yield. Cars are unpredictable, kids are unpredictable," said Patricia Swindle.

But that does not make what happened at East 57th Street and Manchester any easier for Swindle and neighbors in the area.

Authorities say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a boy 7- or 8-years-old was riding his bike and collided with a minivan.

"My husband seen who it was and it's one of my children's friends, the youngest of four. It's very traumatic for the person who hit him, his family and for everyone who knows the family," said Swindle.

Swindle says kids are often out riding their bicycles in the area and with no stop sign at the intersection tonight's crash is devastating but not surprising.

"Kids can get great speed off Manchester and it was just a matter of time this happened," said Swindle.

Swindle says the driver called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy is often seen riding between relatives homes.

Now his bicycle is surrounded by crime scene tape, as investigators work to figure out if there is any fault or this is just a terrible accident.

At the scene, everyone was thinking of the boy and his family.

"They are a very right family, very loving family," said Swindle.

The last update from police indicated the boy was listed in critical, but stable condition.

