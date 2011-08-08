Wanted: Nancy Watts

Nancy Watts is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape and sodomy.

The original crime occurred during 2004 in Lafayette County, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old female.

Watts' last known address was in the area of 113th and Manchester in Kansas City, MO, but her current whereabouts is unknown.

Nancy Watts is a registered sex offender in Missouri.

She has been known to use a couple of aliases; Nancy Angel and Nancy Rose.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.