Olathe soldier among those killed in Afghanistan

An Olathe soldier was among those killed in Afghanistan this weekend.

It's being called the biggest loss of life in a single day by U.S. troops since the war in Afghanistan began and KCTV5 has learned that a local soldier was among those killed when their Chinook helicopter was shot down.

Army Specialist Spencer Duncan, 21, was among the group killed in Friday's incident in Afghanistan.

Duncan was a member of Bravo Company, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment based at New Century AirCenter in Gardner. He served as a door gunner on the CH-47 helicopter hit by rocket fire.

Duncan joined the military in 2008 and had been in Afghanistan since late May, stationed at Forward Operating Base Shank. He was a 2008 graduate of Olathe South High School. His friends tell KCTV5's Nima Shaffe he never looked back on his decision to join. They said he loved serving his country. Hanging out with friends in the back of his pick-up was what his friends said he enjoyed the most.

"We just can't even grip that this is real, but we just know that he died doing what he wanted to do," said Mikayla Dreyer.

"He was so proud of the fact he was fighting for the rights of other so that they didn't have to fight for themselves," said Duncan's mother, Megan, in a statement.

His family is also asking for prayers for the other families as well and continued prayers for those still serving.

Funeral arrangements for Duncan are pending.

