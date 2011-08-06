Man dies at Kanrocksas music festival

A man has died at the Kanrocksas Music Festival.

The KCK Fire Department reports that they responded to the music festival at 400 Speedway Blvd. about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of an unresponsive person.

Fire officials said they found a man in his 20s not breathing and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also responded to the scene and said there was no obvious sign of foul play.

Authorities aren't releasing the man's identity pending positive identification and family notification.

The festival began Friday at the Kansas Speedway and is continuing through Sunday.

The KCK Police Department's Major Case Unit is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to please call 913-573-6020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

