Suspected carbon monoxide poising kills Oak Grove couple - KCTV5 News

Suspected carbon monoxide poising kills Oak Grove couple

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

An Oak Grove couple died carbon monoxide poisoning after a vehicle was left running in their garage.

According to Oak Grove Police Chief Bob Muenz, an elderly couple left their vehicle running in their garage and high levels of carbon monoxide were recorded in their home.

Donald and Mary Halsey, both in their early 80's, lived in the 2600 block of South Broadway.

A family member found the couple about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Officials do not believe foul play was involved.

Family members refused comment

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.