Suspected carbon monoxide poising kills Oak Grove couple

An Oak Grove couple died carbon monoxide poisoning after a vehicle was left running in their garage.

According to Oak Grove Police Chief Bob Muenz, an elderly couple left their vehicle running in their garage and high levels of carbon monoxide were recorded in their home.

Donald and Mary Halsey, both in their early 80's, lived in the 2600 block of South Broadway.

A family member found the couple about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Officials do not believe foul play was involved.

Family members refused comment

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.