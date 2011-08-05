KC Mayor's son apologizes for acting "inappropriately" after disturbance

Kyle James apologized Friday for "acting inappropriately" in a weekend incident in which he was handcuffed and placed in custody.

Police said the 22-year-old son of Kansas City Mayor Sly James was disruptive in a downtown restaurant and refused to pay his bill. Police said in a detailed three-page report that James used sexually charged language and made threats against an off-duty police officer.

"I'm not commenting. This isn't the time. I apologize for what I did. I acted inappropriately. I'm not commenting on anything," said Kyle James.



The officer wrote that Kyle C. James was obviously intoxicated early Saturday morning and repeatedly asked the officer "if I knew who he was," according to the police report. The officer wrote in his report that Kyle James called him a racist and threatened that he would get the officer fired.



"He told me that he could have my job any time he wanted," according to the police report. "He told me that when I woke up tomorrow he would have me fired."



As mayor, Sly James is a member of the Kansas City Police Board.



"My son is a 22-year-old young man who made a mistake," the mayor said in his statement issued Thursday afternoon. "He is extremely embarrassed and very sorry for the entire incident."

Kyle James declined to do an on-camera interview with KCTV5's Bonyen Lee on Friday. He spoke to her through the door and called his mother about whether he should do an on-camera interview, but ultimately decided against it.

"I'm not going to say anything until I talk to my Dad," he said.

The incident occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday at Fran's Restaurant. The 24-hour diner is located at 11 E. 14th St. in the Power and Light District.

According to the report, Kyle James physically harassed female patrons and made sexually charged comments that are too explicit to share on KCTV5.com.

Kyle James narrowly missed hitting the diner's manager in the face during the disturbance, according to the police report. After Kyle James was handcuffed due to his belligerence, the manager of Fran's opted not to press charges or require that Kyle James or his companions pay their tab, according to the report.



However, the restaurant manager issued a warning to Kyle James that he would be arrested for trespassing if he returns to the diner.



The manager told officers that Kyle James "has repeatedly been a problem in the past," by creating disturbances, according to the police report. One of the officers at Fran's early Sunday wrote that he had twice in previous weeks warned Kyle James about yelling and cursing at other customers. The manager said Kyle James had also previously become embroiled in a physical altercation with a Power and Light security officer, according to the report.

Fran's general manager, Chris Davis, says he did not know that Kyle James was the mayor's son before Saturday morning. He said Kyle James had created problems at the restaurant in the past but nothing to the extent of Saturday's incident.



A police captain and major were among the officers that handled Sunday's incident.

After Kyle James and his two companions were ejected from the restaurant, the driver failed a field sobriety test administered by the police captain. The major told Kyle James that he was in danger of being arrested for disorderly conduct and told the three men to take a cab home.

The three got into a cab but got into an argument. The cab drove a few blocks and then the three managed to get out of the cab and into their SUV.

"As we were talking, we then observed the SUV, which we had seen the companions around, leave the scene at a high rate of speed," according to the report. "Based on where the captain and major had parked their vehicles, they were not able to get to them to initiate any attempt to stop the vehicle."

Police Capt. Steve Young said officers have discretion on whether to arrest someone for disorderly conduct. He also said officers have discretion on pursuing a vehicle possibly driven by an intoxicated person.

Young said officers were busy handling other intoxicated individuals and made the decision to get Kyle James and his friends to leave and not pursue the matter further.

