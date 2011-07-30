Interstate construction creates traffic snarls in JOCO

Motorists are encountering significant delays due to road work on Interstate 35 in Johnson County this weekend.

Part of the I-35 and I-435 interchange is closed.

One motorist told KCTV5.com that it took 30 minutes to travel five miles on I-35 between 87th Street to just south of I-435.

In a news release, the Kansas Department of Transportation said road work will create delays throughout the weekend.

Northbound I-35 will have two lanes closed between 119th Street and 135th Street. Which lanes are closed will alternate throughout the weekend.

Southbound I-35 has the right two lanes closed from 95th Street to College Boulevard due to pavement work.

Ramps from westbound I-435 to northbound and southbound I-35 also are closed for pavement repair.

All the construction work is slated to be finished by 5:30 a.m. Monday.

In addition, road work continues on northbound and southbound I-435 from 87th Street to Midland Drive and on the Holiday Drive interchange ramps. That work will continue beyond Monday.

