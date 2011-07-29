Ladder on I-470 leads to crash, rush-hour traffic snarls - KCTV5 News

Ladder on I-470 leads to crash, rush-hour traffic snarls

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A two-vehicle crash left three people injured after a ladder fell onto Interstate 470 during rush hour.

Westbound I-470 near Raytown Road was shut down for a time. As of 5:30 p.m., two lanes are getting by but due to the backup motorists are urged to avoid the area. Eastbound traffic is also slow.

The three suffered minor injuries, police said.

The incident began just after 5 p.m. Friday.

