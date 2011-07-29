Woman dead, child injured after gunfire erupts in KCK

A woman is dead and a child was injured after gunfire erupted early Friday.

KCK detectives are working to determine whether the separate incidents are connected.

A woman visiting a friend was shot to death on the back deck of a KCK home Friday morning. An hour earlier, a 3-year-old boy was shot in the knee.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was visiting a friend's home at 1735 Cleveland Ave. The woman's husband died a week earlier from a heart attack.

Family members rushed to the scene, but the woman's identity has not been released.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m.

The toddler was shot at 3:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Glendale Avenue. More than two dozen shots were sprayed into his home.

Police are still working to develop suspects and motives in both shootings. Detectives are being hampered in their investigation because witnesses and neighborhood residents are reluctant to talk, police said.

Indeed, few residents were willing to discuss the shootings and none were willing to go on camera.

KCTV5's Sandra Olivas reports that seven shots were sprayed into buildings starting at 12:50 a.m. Friday. More calls of shots fired occurred around 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The last call came at 3:20 a.m. when the woman was shot.

Residents said they are horrified by the senseless tragedy. One resident described hearing 20 shots. Others threw themselves on the floor to avoid stray bullets.

KCK police say they are stepping up patrols in this neighborhood as they work to determine who has residents living in terror.

