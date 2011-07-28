A man has died at the Kanrocksas Music Festival, which is being held this weekend at the Kansas Speedway.

The Kanrocksas Music Festival announced all the tasty food and beverage vendors attendees of the concert will have the opportunity to try while rocking out to musical groups such as Eminem, Muse, The Black Keys and OK Go.

A news release from Page Communications said the full list of local and diverse food trucks and treats, along with cold beverages and alcohol that will be available for purchase throughout the inaugural two-day event Aug. 5-6 at the Kansas Speedway is vast. From well-known food trucks recognized in the Kansas City area for delivering unique food and drinks to low–cost options at shaded vendors, a variety of food and cold beverages will be available to provide a unordinary concessions experience for festival attendees, including:

Local Food Trucks:

• CoffeeCakeKC - Get a boost of caffeine with specialty cold and hot coffee drinks, teas and decadent cupcakes.

• Curbside Cuisine - Grab a quick meal or snack in-between sets with a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads and sides.

• Garry's On the Go - For a barbeque craving, get on-the-go barbeque sandwiches, burgers, dogs, fries and more.

• Good You - Experience an urban and organic meal at the festival including tacos, burgers, and gyros.

• Indios Carbonsitos - Stop by for a quick, Mexican-style meal.

• Jerusalem Café – Serving gyros and other traditional Middle Eastern food options.

• Mad Jacks on Wheels – Enjoy a variety of fresh fish snacks and sides including cat fillets, walleye and jumbo shrimp.

• Magical Meatball Tour – From vegan to Italian, try meatballs in a variety of flavors and styles.

• The Funnel Cake Truck - Serves fresh, funnel cakes for a traditional festival snack.

From cold bottled water and soft drinks to beer, the Americrown vendor's will provide a selection of beverages and food including small snacks and full-plate meals such as cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, Italian sausages, fries and much more.

Additional vendors include:

• Spicy Pie – A traveling pizza vendor originating in Vermont that frequents many outdoor concerts and festivals throughout the year will bring New York style pizza along with desserts to Kanrocksas Music Festival.

• Crossroads Café – For those who prefer healthier, non-meat food options, Crossroads Café will be serving a selection of vegetarian foods and snacks for festival attendees to enjoy.

• Premium Vending with Shaved Ice and Frozen Drinks – Cool down with shaved ice and frozen snacks, including ice cream and lemon chill frozen treats.

The news release went on to say that shade tents, misting tents, and free water will be provided to beat the heat at the festival.

