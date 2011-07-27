KCTV5 receives prestigious honor from National Weather Service

Julie Adolphson, meteorologist in charge of National Weather Service, Audra Hennecke, meteorologist of National Weather Service, Katie Horner, Gary Amble, Tom Wachs and Iris Hermosillo

The National Weather Service has honored KCTV5's weather team with a prestigious honor.

KCTV5 has received the Storm Ready Station designation. KCTV5 is the only station in the Kansas City area to receive the honor and one of just four in the country.

Stations must meet high performance standards to receive the honor. The designation recognizes the collaboration between KCTV5 and the National Weather Service in alerting viewers about severe weather.

KCTV5 meteorologist Tom Wachs says the designation shows KCTV5 viewers receive the most up-to-date information via the StormTrack 5 Weather Center. The station works with the National Weather Service, area law enforcement authorities and area emergency managers who sound storm warning sirens during severe weather.

Wachs said the designation shows KCTV5 plays a critical role in keeping Kansas City area residents safe. Storm reports submitted by KCTV5 viewers are quickly turned over to the appropriate authorities, which allows them to respond appropriately.

"Being the only Storm Ready Station in Kansas City means that you get the best weather information from KCTV5 and KCTV5.com," Wachs said.

