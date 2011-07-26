Special rates and Hotel information - KCTV5 News

Special rates and Hotel information

RAMADA INN & MONKEY COVE WATERPARK

4016 Frederick Ave

Phone: 816-233-6192

Reservations: 800-748-0036

Special: Mention the Chiefs Fan Special and Receive a 20% discount off the Rack Rate

Free Hot Breakfast Buffet! Saffari Bar and Monkey Cove Concessions Open Daily.

Monkey Cove Water Park Access available for additional fees.

 

HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN, Riverfront

816-279-8000 or 1800-824-7402

Special: Ask for the specifically designated rate of $75.00 (+tx) for Chiefs Training Camp.

36th Street Food & Drink full service restaurant on site.

 

STONEY CREEK INN

816-901-9600

Rates starting at $105

 

DRURY INN & SUITES

816.364.4700 or 800.378.7946

$104.99 and up

Free Hot Breakfast

Free Evening Cold Beverages and Hot Snacks

Click here for all other St. Joseph hotels, bed & breakfast, or campgrounds.

