Special rates and Hotel information

RAMADA INN & MONKEY COVE WATERPARK
4016 Frederick Ave
Phone: 816-233-6192
Reservations: 800-748-0036
Special: Mention the Chiefs Fan Special and Receive a 20% discount off the Rack Rate
Free Hot Breakfast Buffet! Saffari Bar and Monkey Cove Concessions Open Daily.
Monkey Cove Water Park Access available for additional fees.
HOLIDAY INN DOWNTOWN, Riverfront
816-279-8000 or 1800-824-7402
Special: Ask for the specifically designated rate of $75.00 (+tx) for Chiefs Training Camp.
36th Street Food & Drink full service restaurant on site.
STONEY CREEK INN
816-901-9600
Rates starting at $105
DRURY INN & SUITES
816.364.4700 or 800.378.7946
$104.99 and up
Free Hot Breakfast
Free Evening Cold Beverages and Hot Snacks
Click here for all other St. Joseph hotels, bed & breakfast, or campgrounds.
