Driving directions to Chiefs Training Camp

Need directions for your GPS?
For easy step-by-step directions, type in the address of Missouri Western University:
4525 Downs Drive
St. Joseph, MO 64507
Driving Directions
From the SOUTH (Kansas City, MO/KS)
Approximate distance - 55 miles
Estimated drive time - 1 hour
Take I-29 North
Take exit 46A to merge onto US-36 East.
Take the first exit, which is Riverside Rd.
Turn left.
At the second stoplight, turn left on Mitchell Ave.
Go about one mile - Missouri Western is on the right side of Mitchell
From the NORTH (Omaha, NE)
Approximate distance- 134 miles
Estimated Drive Time - 2.5 hours
Take I-29 South
Take exit 47 for MO-6
Turn right at MO-6W/Frederick Ave.
Turn left at Woodbine Rd.
Turn left at Faraon St.
Take first right on James McCarthy Dr.
From the EAST (Chillicothe, MO) –
Approximate distance- 74 miles
Estimated Drive Time - 1.5 hours
Take 36 Hwy West.
Take the Riverside Rd. exit.
Turn right onto Riverside Rd.
At the first stoplight, turn left onto Mitchell Ave.
Go about one mile - Missouri Western is on the right side of Mitchell
From the WEST (Troy, KS)
Approximate distance- 17 miles
Estimated Drive Time - 31 minutes
Take 36 Hwy East.
Take the Riverside Rd. exit.
Turn left onto Riverside Rd.
At the second stoplight, turn left on Mitchell Ave.
