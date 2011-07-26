Driving directions to Chiefs Training Camp - KCTV5 News

Driving directions to Chiefs Training Camp

Need directions for your GPS?

For easy step-by-step directions, type in the address of Missouri Western University:
4525 Downs Drive
St. Joseph, MO 64507

Driving Directions

From the SOUTH (Kansas City, MO/KS)
Approximate distance - 55 miles
Estimated drive time - 1 hour

  1. Take I-29 North

  2. Take exit 46A to merge onto US-36 East.

  3. Take the first exit, which is Riverside Rd.

  4. Turn left.

  5. At the second stoplight, turn left on Mitchell Ave.

  6. Go about one mile - Missouri Western is on the right side of Mitchell

From the NORTH (Omaha, NE)
Approximate distance- 134 miles
Estimated Drive Time - 2.5 hours

  1. Take I-29 South

  2. Take exit 47 for MO-6

  3. Turn right at MO-6W/Frederick Ave.

  4. Turn left at Woodbine Rd.

  5. Turn left at Faraon St.

  6. Take first right on James McCarthy Dr.

From the EAST (Chillicothe, MO) –  
Approximate distance- 74 miles
Estimated Drive Time - 1.5 hours

  1. Take 36 Hwy West.

  2. Take the Riverside Rd. exit.

  3. Turn right onto Riverside Rd.

  4. At the first stoplight, turn left onto Mitchell Ave.

  5. Go about one mile - Missouri Western is on the right side of Mitchell

From the WEST (Troy, KS)
Approximate distance- 17 miles
Estimated Drive Time - 31 minutes

  1. Take 36 Hwy East.

  2. Take the Riverside Rd. exit.

  3. Turn left onto Riverside Rd.

  4. At the second stoplight, turn left on Mitchell Ave.

  5. Go about one mile - Missouri Western is on the right side of Mitchell
