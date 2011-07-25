Two-alarm fire reported at south KC apartment building

A dozen apartment residents were forced from their homes Monday afternoon after a two-alarm fire tore through a south Kansas City apartment complex.

No one was injured.

The fire was contained to the second and third stories. At least four students at nearby colleges were affected by the blaze.

The apartments are located near Oak Street and Minor Drive.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Fire Department spokesman Joe Vitale said when firefighters arrived on the scene smoke could be seen from the second floor. The fire appeared to have started outside and embers ignited shingles, Vitale said.

The cause was not initially released.

