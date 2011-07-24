Royals edge Rays 5-4 in 10 innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Joakim Soria worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 10th and Eric Hosmer doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

Brandon Gomes (0-1) threw two pitches in the 10th and took the loss. Billy Butler singled to right to lead off the inning. Mike Aviles ran for Butler and scored on Hosmer's double to left-center.

The Rays loaded the bases in the 10th with none out, but failed to score. Rookie Aaron Crow, the Royals' representative at the All-Star game, began the inning by walking Evan Longoria and B.J. Upton. He was replaced by Soria, who gave up a single to Matt Joyce to load the bases.

Soria (5-3) got Casey Kotchman on a comebacker, forcing out Longoria at home. He struck out pinch hitter Sam Fuld and Elliot Johnson looking to end the 10th.

