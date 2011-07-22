Prosecutors say Platte County man charged with murdering girlfriend's father

A 45-year-old Platte City father was found dead by his wife just before 12:30 a.m. Police believe he became a victim while trying to stop his daughter from getting behind the wheel drunk.

While all is now quiet on the 1800 block of Gates Drive West Friday, the overnight hours were anything but for neighbors like Max Gallegos.

"I can't park on my driveway, I can't park in the street - there were just so many emergency vehicles," said Gallegos of the overnight situation.

Police say 45-year-old Kerry Deyo, who lived in a home on that block, was found dead after an altercation with another individual. Platte County police tell KCTV5 the man tried to stop his daughter, Sarah, and her boyfriend, Brandon Church, from getting in the car after a night of drinking.

"Highway patrol and the Platte County Sheriff's Department had stopped the two individuals that had left the scene earlier. They were both taken into custody," said Sgt. Robert Newman.

Police say it was the Deyo's wife who reported him unconscious in the house and called 911. The victim's daughter, Sarah Deyo, was arrested for DWI. Following an investigation by the Platte City Police Department, Church was charged with second degree murder.

It's a shocking turn of events for the small community.

"This is really a terrible thing that happened. I didn't ever expect something like this ever to occur in Platte City," said Gallegos.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.