Faces of Kansas City: The man behind Kanrocksas

There's a man in the metro who's been to so many concerts that he's no doubt forgotten more than most people will probably ever attend. That is the same man behind a major music festival coming to the metro in August.

Chris Fritz helped bring the Rolling Stones to Kemper Arena and Pink Floyd to Arrowhead Stadium. In 1978, Fritz brought the Eagles to Arrowhead for a concert some would call amazing.

"Just an incredible night. Sold out. 58,000 people," said Fritz.

That was then but concerts have changed a bit now. On a recent hot summer night at Sandstone in Bonner Springs, KS, Fritz was baby-sitting the early arriving crowd at the Rob Zombie concert.

Fritz has been promoting music and music concerts since he was a teenager. It's a business that he says is constantly evolving.

"The industry changed, the whole thing changed. From buying vinyl records to downloading from iTunes, it's a whole different business," said Fritz.

Decorating the walls of his Prairie Village office are gold records from REO Speedwagon and Ted Nugent. Alongside those are posters of concerts he's promoted, including Billy Joel and The Police. Then there's the gold championship rings – the man has 13 of them.

When he's not promoting concerts in KC, Fritz is focused on professional indoor lacrosse. He co-owns the Philadelphia Wings, a powerhouse in "box lacrosse" as it's known.

"Now I've got something going on that's the biggest thing I've ever done in my life," Fritz said.

Besides all of these achievements, Fritz is the man behind the upcoming Kanrocksas Music Festival in August. He's expecting 50,000 people to flock to the two-day festival which features 36 acts. Eminem and Muse are headlining the event which will be held on multiple stages on the infield at the Kansas Speedway.

"Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium fits inside the infield at the Speedway without touching the asphalt. That's how big it is, 150 acres," said Fritz.

He's hoping to propel Kanrocksas to be considered among the top five music festivals in the country, right up there with Lollapalooza and Boneroo. It will no doubt be a big show but, for Fritz, always the promoter, it's not the music he's looking forward to. Fritz looks forward to the connection with the crowd.

"I mean I love watching the show but the show manifests itself through the audience," said Fritz.

Kanrocksas takes place August 5th and 6th at the Kansas Speedway. For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.