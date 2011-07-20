Wanted: Jonathan Hunt - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Jonathan Hunt

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jonathan Hunt Jonathan Hunt
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Jonathan Hunt is wanted on a Leavenworth County, KS, warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense occurred during 2010 in Leavenworth County and involved the sexual assault of a female less than 16 years of age.

His last known address was in Leavenworth, KS, but his current whereabouts is unknown. He is currently a registered sex offender in Kansas.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.