Wanted: Jonathan Hunt

Jonathan Hunt is wanted on a Leavenworth County, KS, warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense occurred during 2010 in Leavenworth County and involved the sexual assault of a female less than 16 years of age.

His last known address was in Leavenworth, KS, but his current whereabouts is unknown. He is currently a registered sex offender in Kansas.

Copyright 2011 KCTV. All rights reserved.