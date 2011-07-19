Missing KC woman found dead outside restaurant - KCTV5 News

Missing KC woman found dead outside restaurant

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City say an 84-year-old woman who disappeared a week ago has been found dead outside a suburban restaurant.

Mary Northcraft was last seen July 11 in south Kansas City. Police said at the time she suffered from dementia and may have been driving her 2001 sedan.

On Monday, police in suburban Grandview reported that Northcraft had been found dead in her car in a restaurant parking lot. There was no word on how long the car had been there.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

