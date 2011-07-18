30 years after the fall, Skywalk Memorial breaks ground

The Memorial will include a seating area surrounded by landscape and a centerpiece sculpture that 'lifts' the Memorial from the ground to street view.

Skywalk monument would symbolize the 114 who lost their lives

It was standing room only Sunday afternoon. Those who came to Sunday's ceremony learned the city is behind a memorial in Hospital Hill Park to remember those who died and those who were hurt 30 years ago.

Despite the heat and humidity, people gathered to console one another and remember those lost 30 years ago. Many in attendance lost loved ones and friends.

With shovels in hand, they broke ground on the new Skywalk Memorial slated to be built near 22nd and Gillham in Hospital Hill Park.

The Skywalk Memorial Foundation made bracelets for those who came out to Sunday's memorial ceremony.

The bracelets read, "Skywalk Memorial 1981-2011," and many looked on as those with the Memorial Foundation board broke ground on the site.

Board members with the Skywalk Memorial Foundation unveiled the latest design plans from the memorial's designer.

Lloyd Henson lost his dad and stepmother when the skywalk collapsed.

He says Sunday's memorial ceremony was a way to remember those who died and those who were injured.

"I hope we can bring a little bit of closure to this after 30 years; 114 people died, 250 people were seriously injured it's not how they died, I mean it's not how many people that died, it's how they died," said Lloyd Henson.

There is still no date yet as to when the memorial will be completed at Hospital Hill Park.

