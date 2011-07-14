Spa scandal rocks small town, rumors of erotic massages

A spa scandal is rocking a small town with rumors of erotic and illegal massages.

Now neighbors say the nightmare is not over despite the business owner getting kicked out.

The odd hours and a the seemingly all male clientele shot up red flags but the Internet searches is what exposed the dream spa and what really might have been going on there.

"Now that is all came out it clicks, it all comes together," said business owner Brittany Bowers.

Bowers owns an EBay store on Main Street in downtown Ottawa, KS.

"They were always there," said Bowers.

About a month ago some new neighbors moved in next door.

Dream Spa specialized in massages, but a quick Google search of the company and ads popped up promising much more than a simple rub down.

"It's crazy. It's a small town and I don't think anyone expected it. It makes all massage parlors look bad," said bowers.

The buzz around the new business made it back to police, who launched an investigation, but police say the owner of the building promptly kicked out his new tenants before the investigation really got off the ground.

Even though the business is now closed, there's still some left over anger.

"I'm mad," said Bowers.

Just last week Bowers was shown an advertisement with directions to Dream Spa which said they are next to an EBay store where a hot blonde in a mini skirt works.

"We confronted them twice," said Bowers.

Bowers wanted the reference to her taken down, but she was kicked out of the business.

Now with the business owners getting the boot, the ad remains along with an uneasy feeling and a lot of frustration.

"It was kind of scary. Then to be mentioned on the website, you don't want to attract that kind of attention," said Bowers.

Police tell KCTV5 while their investigation is over and they are forwarding their information to other local law enforcement agencies to help them with any ongoing cases against the couple.

