Hyatt skywalk collapse special

In a matter of seconds, the lives of thousands of Kansas City area residents changed forever.  July 17, 1981 was the night the skywalks fell at the Hyatt Regency hotel.  Barney McCoy was the first reporter on the scene for KCTV. Now a journalism professor at the University of Nebraska, McCoy looks back at that terrible night 30 years ago.

