One man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for a crash that killed a Belton woman and her daughter.

Family and friends say goodbye to mother and daughter

A line wrapped around the entire building Saturday evening as people came to pay respect and say their goodbyes to a mother and daughter killed in a 4th of July car crash.

Diane Bronson, 44, and her 11-year-old daughter, Anna were driving down I-435 on the Fourth of July when a drunk driver hit them head on. The man who hit them had been driving the wrong way.

The mother and daughter were on their way to Sugar Creek for a Fourth of July parade when they were hit. Bronson had no time to stop or get out of the way. Police say the driver that hit them had multiple ID's in the car, making it hard to identify him.

KCTV5's Nima Shaffe has since learned court documents show the wrong-way driver's blood was above the legal limit.

