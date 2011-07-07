Controversial article written about KC

Chris Suellentrop, a New York Times magazine editor and Kansas City, Missouri native, expected an article he wrote for Grantland.com would ruffle some feathers.

"Forgive me Kansas City. I wrote for Grantland and I know some people will be upset and they have every right to be upset," said Suellentrop."The reaction has been mixed. A lot of negative from Kansas Citians."

The article was called: "Hard times in the Paris of the Plains"

In the article, Suellentrop bashes the Kansas City Star, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. But he focuses on the NBA-less Sprint center and the seemingly inability of Kansas City to get its own professional basketball team. Suellentrop believes, because of this missing piece, Kansas Citians feel inferior.

"I think KC should take more pride in itself for what it is. Other smaller cities don't seem to have the same chip on their shoulder," said Suellentrop.

It's fair to say most Kansas Citians disagree.

"We love this city and everything about it," said KC resident Jim Leathers.

To be fair Suellentrop said he grew up in KC and isn't against moving back. He said it's a nearly perfect college basketball town. Suellentrop insists the article wasn't meant to be belittling, instead inspire people to enjoy what they have and not dwell on what they don't. He wanted to get people thinking and talking and, at least in Kansas city, and perhaps only in Kansas City they are.

"We are a well kept secret. If you don't like it move on," said KC resident Kevin Hill.

To read Suellentrop's article for Grantland, click here.