Problem with breached river levee worsens

The problem with a breached levee in Atchison County, Mo., has worsened.

Flooding continues along the Missouri River and homes soon could go under water in Buchanan County.

Already, several homes are surrounded by water.

Army Corps of Engineers officials say the river just south of Watson, has widened to 600 feet and there is very little they can do to stop the rushing water.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Mike Strong, says they are patrolling the area to prevent looting. He also is trying to lessen residents' fears.

"Water, even though it is going up and down a little bit, we think it's going to be there for awhile. And, after talking with some of the residents and listening to their concerns, we do need to relax a little bit and let them in there a couple times a week so that's what we're doing," said Buchanan County Sheriff Mike Strong.

"Like they always said, they always said floods happen every ten years, OK. You enjoy the nine years and nine months and you just put up with the other three months, that's it," said Norman Griffin, a Lewis & Clark Village resident.

Residents are allowed into their homes floodwaters permitting from 9 a.m. until noon daily.