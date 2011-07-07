Crash victims remembered

Friends and family gathered to remember a mother and daughter killed in a head-on crash on the Fourth of July.

Diane and Anna Bronson died in the wreck on I-435 near 63rd Street in Kansas City.

Mothers Against Drunk driving organized the candlelight service Wednesday night in Raymore.

KCTV5 spoke with the Diane's sister about how proud she was of her sister's work as a hospice nurse.

"My sister would have helped a lot of people throughout her life if given the opportunity. I can't imagine if she would have had 40 more years of touching people's lives," said Annette Murray.

Court papers show the driver accused of causing the crash had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.