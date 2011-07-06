Royals Chen tough as KC tops White Sox 4-1

By RICK GANO

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Bruce Chen pitched effectively into the seventh inning and Eric Hosmer hit a home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Wednesday.

Chen (5-2) allowed four hits and a run and departed after walking A.J. Pierzynski to start the bottom of the seventh. He retired the first nine batters before Juan Pierre singled leading off the bottom of the fourth and escaped a bases loaded, no-out jam in the sixth with just one run scoring. The lefty mixed speeds, delivery angles and kept the White Sox - who've struggled all season with offensive consistency - off balance.

Greg Holland pitched two shutout innings and Joakim Soria the ninth for his 15th save in 20 chances.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.