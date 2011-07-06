More child porn found on priest's computer, police say

Detectives say they found more child pornography on Shawn Ratigan's computer, according to court documents.

The child porn was found on Yahoo! email accounts registered to "sratigan" and "father.shawn," according to court documents.

Detectives seized two computers when Ratigan was arrested in May. A search warrant was executed recently and the discovery of disturbing pictures of young girls was made. The photos were taken at an angle that showed the young children's exposed underwear, according to police.

Ratigan was living at the Sisters of St. Frances of the Holy Eucharist in Independence when he was arrested in May.The computers were taken from the home.

The 45-year-old Ratigan has been charged in Clay County Circuit Court with violating Missouri child pornography laws. Prosecutors allege that Ratigan took lewd pictures of young girls, which police in court documents say they found uploaded on his personal computer and a church computer.

Ratigan is accused of taking nude pictures of a three-year-old girl and four-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Ratigan has pleaded not guilty.

Rebecca Randles, an attorney representing a family of suing the area Catholic Diocese , told KCTV5's Bonyen Lee Wednesday that more victims remain possible. Randles claims that Ratigan took pictures of her client, who was a preschooler when the photos were allegedly taken.

"Until they find every camera, every computer, every cell phone he had then we won't know whether or not every picture he's taken has been found," Randles said. "What we don't know yet is whether are new victims as opposed to new pictures of the same [previously identified] victims."

Kansas City police refused to say whether the newly discovered photos are of the previously identified girls or not.

