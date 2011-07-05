7 teens, young adults hurt in crash

A spokesman for Missouri Highway Patrol says they expect charges to be filed in a wreck that sent seven teens and young adults to the hospital, including one in very serious condition.

Debris still lines part of 58 Highway near Prairie Lane east of Raymore, MO, from the accident early Monday morning.

According to the patrol crash report, a 19-year-old Raymore man slammed into another car sending it into the field but troopers say the Raymore man's car then crossed the center line striking a silver Dodge pickup truck head-on.

The three teens in the truck were seriously injured and KCTV5's Alan Shope was told the 18 year-old Pleasant Hill driver has the most severe injuries.

Meanwhile, a friend of the 17-year-old Harrisonville girl hurt in the accident says he's shocked to hear about the violent crash.

"We were just frogging all night, got done cleaning frogs…About 2 a.m., I left my house with friends. Next thing I know....I got a call saying go wake up a friend...I'm in the hospital," said Dakota Pool, the victim's friend. "She's very lucky...people driving around on the road, you think they'd be smart enough not to drive."

Troopers say the Raymore teen that caused the wreck was arrested for DWI. Pending lab tests more charges could be filed including possible assault charges.