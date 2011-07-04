Mom desperately tried to save daughter hit by stray bullet

The Nativity of Mary is where 11-year-old Blair Lane attended class and where parishioners gathered to pray the rosary for a young life taken much too soon.

KCMO police have spent the past two days trying to track down who's responsible for the death of the Lane, who was shot while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Lane was watching the fireworks from the backyard of her uncle's home Monday night when she was hit in the neck by a stray bullet - an injury that later proved fatal.

The girl's mother, a former nurse, desperately performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, the woman's boss tells KCTV5's Amy Anderson. The mother assumed she had been hit by a firework until first responders discovered the bullet wound.

The girl's uncle said the family isn't ready to talk on camera but said it could've been any number of people hit by that bullet in his backyard. Lane was one of several children outside, all of whom were enjoying the Fourth of July festivities.

Anderson talked with a local police academy instructor Wednesday who says, while a crime like this is tough to solve, it's certainly not impossible. Investigators started by talking to as many people as possible who were within the vicinity of the house that night - that includes a couple of nearby apartment complexes.

The shooting occurred just east of the Truman Sports Complex.

Police ask if you have any information, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

The girl's funeral will be held Saturday at the Lee's Summit United Methodist Church, located at 114 SE Douglas St. in Lee's Summit, MO.

A memorial fund for Blair Shanahan Lane has been established at the Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co.:

6202 Raytown Trfy

Raytown, MO 64133-3847

(816) 743-6750

Makes donations to the Blair Shanahan Lane Memorial Fund.