Federal judge hearing Kansas abortion law dispute

A federal judge will hold a hearing today to discuss a Kansas law creating new regulations for abortion providers that took effect today.

Officials with abortion clinics in Overland Park and Kansas City, Kan., will ask a judge in KCK to halt implementation of the law. But Kansas officials say that Planned Parenthood received a license on Thursday shows the law is fair and isn't an undue burden on providers.

Because Planned Parenthood received its license, Kansas won't become the only state in the country without an abortion provider.

The state's action comes after inspectors initially denied Planned Parenthood's request. The acceptance came after a second site visit Thursday.

The KCK clinic was denied a license. The Overland Park clinic withdrew its request for a license after two of its doctors sued this week, KCTV5's Jonathan Carter reported Friday morning.

Peter Brownlie, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Kansas and mid-Missouri, said in a statement that the health facility was "in full compliance" with the regulations.

"Notwithstanding that the regulations are burdensome and unnecessary, the findings of the inspection indicate what we have known and said throughout this process," Brownlie said in the statement. "Planned Parenthood operates with the highest standards of patient care and has rigorous safety procedures in place."

In a statement about the lawsuit, Brownlie directly took on Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who wants Roe v. Wade overturned.

"This is radical, extreme government intrusion into private health care," Brownlie said. "It seems Brownback is against more government regulations unless the regulations suit his agenda."

Brownlie said abortion providers were required "almost overnight to come into compliance with hastily drafted, constantly changing, unnecessary and burdensome requirements or face criminal penalties for performing abortions."

A spokeswoman for Brownback did not return a telephone call seeking comment.