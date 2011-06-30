Injury crash snarls southbound U.S. 71 near Belton - KCTV5 News

Injury crash snarls southbound U.S. 71 near Belton

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An injury crash involved a dump truck and tractor trailer snarled traffic during the rush hour Thursday on U.S. 71 near Belton.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 71 near 155th Street. At least one person was seriously injured, authorities said.

Authorities tell KCTV5 that a third vehicle was also involved in the crash, which happened about 4:20 p.m.

Southbound lanes were closed until about 5:30 p.m. 

 

