River overtopping levee near I-435 in KCK

A Missouri River levee near Interstate 435 in Wyandotte County was breached Thursday afternoon.

The Wolcott Levee is being overtopped, according to Edwin Birch, spokesman for the Wyandotte County/KCK government. The levee is near I-435 and Lakeside Speedway.

Birch stressed that the levee has not been breached and roads in the area remain open.

Water is edging closer to sandbags in Parkville, KCTV 5's It's Your Morning reported Friday morning.

President Barack Obama signed Thursday evening a declaration naming 27 Missouri counties and St. Louis disaster areas because of river flooding. A similar authorization has been signed in Kansas.

The declarations allow for quick response to the rising floodwaters. A federal flood coordinator for the area was also named.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Thursday returned to the Kansas City area again to survey areas in danger of the floodwaters from the swollen Missouri River.

Nixon stressed that the Missouri National Guard will help sandbag areas and protect against looters. He said six crews of 50 soldiers will be stationed along the river.

But he said residents should take their own precautions.

"Be prepared," he said. "The water is rising."

The National Guard said they will be ready to respond in a matter of hours to any flooding issue.

Among the areas that Nixon toured was the town of Levasy in eastern Jackson County. Residents voiced their concerns to Nixon, but also said they were glad to see the governor see firsthand the preparations.