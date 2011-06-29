Urban chickens soon could roost in KC

A City Council committee voted Wednesday to approve making it easier for families to have chickens inside city limits.

The Public Safety and Emergency Services committee unanimously voted to ask the council in two weeks to approve amend city ordinance to allow residents to have chickens without 100 feet of another home.

However, the neighbor must approve the chickens being that close, under the compromise measure. The number of fowl is limited to 15.

Liesl Mcliney now has a chicken coup because her home is more than 100 feet from her neighbor's residence. She said she wants more residents to get the benefit of fresh eggs.

"For my kids, they get to see the whole process," she said. "You'd be surprised at how many people in the city have no idea that you don't need a rooster to provide eggs."

McLiney is part of an urban farming movement hoping to create more sustainable living.

City officials said they support the change because they'd like to see more vacant lots turned into gardens.