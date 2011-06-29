SLIDESHOW: America's Dirtiest Hotels

Scott Davis, Content Creator, KPHO CBS 5 News

NEWTON, Mass.The trips were memorable, but not in the way vacationers expected. They stayed in some of the dirtiest hotels in America, according to the travel web site TripAdvisor.

The online rating and referral company has released its list of the top ten dirtiest hotels in the country. Topping the list is the Grand Resort Hotel & Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. 87 percent of those who reviewed it on the site recommended against staying there, according to Karen Drake, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. The unpopular property elicited such hotel review titles as "Worst Hotel Stay of My Life," "Stay Anywhere Else But Here," and "Absolutely Horrible!"

None of the hotels on the "top 10 dirtiest" list are in Arizona. They are:

1. Grand Resort Hotel & Convention Center - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 2. Jack London Inn - Oakland, California 3. Desert Inn Resort - Daytona Beach, Florida 4. Hotel Carter - New York City, New York 5. Polynesian Beach & Golf Resort - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 6. Atlantic Beach Hotel - Miami Beach, Florida 7. Rodeway Inn - Williamsville, New York 8. Super 8 Estes Park - Denver, Colorado 9. Palm Grove Hotel and Suites - Virginia Beach, Virginia 10. Econo Lodge Newark International Airport - Elizabeth, New Jersey

These hotels "have made a mark on their guests for all the wrong reasons," said Drake. "From TripAdvisor's core, we believe that candid reviews – good, bad and ugly – empower travelers to see it all so they can plan and experience the best possible trips," she said.

Excerpts from recent reviews:

1. Grand Resort Hotel & Convention Center - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee "If you are looking for a hotel with chewing tobacco spit oozing down the halls and corridors; spiders actively making webs in every corner of your room; carpeting so greasy and dirty you wouldn't want to sit your luggage down - let alone walk around barefoot…... by all means, stay at The Grand Resort."

2. Jack London Inn - Oakland, California "The rooms displayed a level of filth and discomfort that mere neglect could never produce. The parking lot resembled a post apocalyptic junk yard. The halls reeked of cigarette smoke, body odor, and failure."

3. Desert Inn Resort - Daytona Beach, Florida "The ceiling was peeling, the walls were cracked, there were cigarette burns throughout the room, the Jacuzzi tub did not look clean, the bed was not a pillow top as advertised and very hard, I located a few small bugs on the box spring, some of the wood was rotten in the bathroom, and the balcony was littered with old cigarette butts."

4. Hotel Carter - New York City, New York "The first thing we had to do was buy cleaning products - not that it made a difference. The carpets were that dirty I refused to walk on the floor without shoes on - choosing to jump from bed to bed or bed to draws."

5. Polynesian Beach & Golf Resort - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina "The floor of the room was dirty, if you took a shower your feet would turn black. The lamp shade in the room had exposed wires and did not work. The floor in the bathroom was peeling up, a great trip hazard."

6. Atlantic Beach Hotel - Miami Beach, Florida "The shower curtain had an unidentified gelatinous substance, the air conditioner wasn't working and being held up by tape, there was a big hole in the wall, the sheets weren't cleaned."

7. Rodeway Inn - Williamsville, New York "The room, however, made an indelible mark on all of us: chipped and peeling concrete around the ceilings, pieces of the bathtub disintegrating and rusting, black streaks on the walls, and worst of all, crusty white stains on the blankets and sheets."

8. Super 8 Estes Park - Denver, Colorado "All of the pillows smelled like smoke and greasy hair. Each of the comforters had large stains on them when pulled back and it was very obvious that they had not been laundered in a LONG time."

9. Palm Grove Hotel and Suites - Virginia Beach, Virginia "We found a baby bottle laying next to our bed upon entering the room, sand in the floor and on the sheets, beer bottles on the balcony."

10. Econo Lodge Newark International Airport - Elizabeth, New Jersey: "There was mold, stains on the carpet… there was something sticky on the comforter and the topper of it all... we probably have 25 bug bites between the two of us."





