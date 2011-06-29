KCP&L has boats ready as floodwaters rise near power plant

KCP&L has boats placed on standby and sent about 40 workers home as rising floodwaters creep closer to a power plant near the Missouri River.

Only essential workers will remain at the Iatan Power Plant, which is located near Weston. Floodwaters have risen over Missouri 45, the main route in and out of the power plant.

Courtney Beatty, spokeswoman for KCP&L, said the plant is continuing to operate as normal, but KCP&L is taking all precautions. This includes having boats on stand by in case they are needed to get employees to and from the plant.

The utility company does not expect the plant itself to flood because it sits atop a hill and the area around the plant is heavily fortified with sandbags.

The plant normally has about 130 employees, Beatty said. She said 90 employees will continue working but have been asked to park about a mile away. She said shuttles will get those employees to and from work.

About 40 employees, including administrative staff and contract employees, were sent home Wednesday, she said. This began about 10:30 a.m.

"This is a formal process similar to a bad snowstorm," Beatty told KCTV5.com. "The plant is still operating. This is not a shutdown."

Beatty also said she didn't know whether the 40 employees will get paid during the down time.

"They were sent home as more of a precautionary measure for their safety," Beatty said. "I don't know when they will be able to return."

The floodwaters near the plant have also flowed over railroad tracks. BSNF says the Atchison line is out of service for the time being because of the rising waters.