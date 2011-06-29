Wanted: Raymond Morgan - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Raymond Morgan

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Raymond Morgan is wanted on a Wyandotte County, KS, probation violation warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The original offense occurred during 2003 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a female less than 16 years of age.

His last known address was in Lawrence, but his current whereabouts is unknown.

Morgan is a registered sex offender in Kansas.

