Semi crash snarls I-35 traffic in Northland

Kansas City firefighters and police are on the scene of a semi crash that has snarled traffic on Interstate 35 in the Northland.

The semi rolled over on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Parvin Road. The crash happened about noon. An SUV was also involved in the crash.

At least one lane was closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesman said one of the drivers was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Additional details weren't immediately available Tuesday afternoon.