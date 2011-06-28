SLIDESHOW: Missouri River floods inch closer - KCTV5 News

SLIDESHOW: Missouri River floods inch closer

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect

As the Missouri River reaches flood stages across state lines, residents have been evacuating their homes and preparing for the worst.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.