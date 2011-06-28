House collapse after fire

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze Tuesday morning.

The burning home later collapsed.

The fire was reported about 4:15 this morning in the 900 block of Newton in Kansas City, Mo.

The cause of the fire that occurred around 4 a.m. is undetermined at this time, according to Joe Vitale, Kansas City Fire Department spokesman. He estimated damage at $20,000 structurally and $15,000 in content.

Fire was seen pouring from the home when crews arrived.

According to authorities, firefighters got out before the collapse and also say the man who lived in the home had died recently.

