Nixon warns floodwaters will linger for weeks

Floodwaters continue to engulf parts of northwest Missouri Monday.

KCTV5's Nima Shaffe reported that residents are scrambling to evacuate.

Teri Kuhnert said the water is coming up faster than she expected after a levee was overtopped. The Kuhnert family loaded up several vehicles Monday with their belongings to evacuate in advance of the floodwaters.

"It's scary. I mean this is scary," said Robyn Wagner. "It rose I don't know how many feet this morning. It's rising quickly."

Kuhnert said she is so focused on gathering her belongings from their Winthrop, MO, home that she doesn't have time to fear the future.

"In 1993, we took everything out of the basement. Now we're emptying the house," Kuhnert said. "You just tend to business and do what you've got to do."

The National Weather Service predicts that the floodwaters will rise another foot at Atchison by Wednesday.

Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri faces several more weeks of potential flooding along the Missouri River as high water pushes its way south and eastward across the state. He said the floods were made worse by heavy storms early Monday that dumped up to 4 inches of rain in some sections, swelling the river past major flood stage near St. Joseph.

"This has got a chance to be a very long and drawn out flood," Nixon told Shaffe. "It's been exacerbated obviously by the weather over the last 36 hours north and west of her and even in this part of the state as well as east."

Nixon met with officials from the Missouri National Guard outside St. Joseph for a briefing Monday on the guard's response to the flooding. He said guard troops will be called in to help shortly.

Three levees in northwest Missouri also overtopped Monday, and three small towns were under voluntary evacuations orders.

National Guard Col. David Boyle said about 200 troops have been working full-time on the flood but more may be added as the high-water levels reach downstream.

