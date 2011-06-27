Gertrude Price en route to church killed in hit-and-run crash

Kansas City police say a man was arrested Monday afternoon after he failed to yield at a traffic light and struck a vehicle, killing a woman.

The driver of a red Dodge truck ran a red light at 12th Street and Hardesty Avenue and crashed into a white Lincoln, police said. Gertrude Price was ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle, police said. She died at the scene.

The driver fled the scene on foot, but was arrested a block or so from the scene, police said.

KCTV5's Eric Chaloux said ambulances raced to the scene and transported two to the hospital. One had critical injuries that could be life threatening, authorities said. The second person required hospitalization, but is expected to recover.

Emotional family members of the woman gathered at the scene demanding answers. Grief stricken family members clutched the hands of the two injured as they were loaded into ambulances.

Chaloux reported that family members told him the occupants of the Lincoln were en route to church when the crash happened about 2:15 p.m.

Witnesses told Chaloux that at least two men detained the driver of the red truck until police arrive. Kansas City police Sgt. Bill Mahoney credited one man with tackling the suspect, allowing police to arrest him.

The suspect underwent tests to determine if he was driving impaired.

charges had not been filed against the driver as of Tuesday afternoon.