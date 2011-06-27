Companies work around-the-clock to get electricity restored

Update Tuesday: Kansas City Power and Light officials said all but about 150 customers had been their power restored by Tuesday afternoon. About a third of the customers without power are in the Liberty area.

BPU officials in Wyandotte County said they had about 10,000 customers without power on Monday, most due to high winds. BPU officials said the only customers without power are those who need a private electrician to make the necessary repairs.

"Our team pulled together to manage this outage for our utility and I'm especially proud of our lineman that worked around the clock to restore power," said David E. Mehllaff, spokesman for BPU.

Earlier: Utility companies are scrambling to restore electricity after storms moved through the area Monday morning, but some customers won't see power again until Tuesday.

Storms with strong winds began rumbling across the Kansas City area starting around 2 a.m. A second series of storms moved through about 6 a.m.

About 62,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers were without power at the height of the storm. Winds that gusted above 50 mph sent trees crashing down on homes, trees and power lines.

Melissa Matthews said she thought the New Madrid fault was rumbling, not storms, Monday morning.

"We heard the house shake," she said. "But I didn't think nothing of it."

So she was startled when she stepped outside and discovered a neighbor's tree had snapped off and hit her home with such force that the front of her home was gone.

"I'd always see it on TV, but never thought it would happen here," Matthews said. "I'm in a state of shock."

Children were sleeping inside the home at 35th Street and Woodland Avenue when the tree broke off. Matthews said her grandchildren and children were just feet away and it's a miracle that no one was hurt.

"I'm just grateful nobody got hurt," she said. "That's the main thing that we're all OK."

Oddly enough, Matthews never lost power.

A KCP&L spokeswoman said about 3,000 customers remain without power Monday night with most of the outages found north of the Missouri River. Kelli Hindes, a spokeswoman for the utility, said crews will work through the overnight hours to restore power, but some customers likely won't see their electricity restored until Tuesday.

Independence Power and Light had about 5,000 customers without power while Westar Energy in Kansas also had about 5,000 households without power. The utility in Wyandotte County reported about 4,500 customers without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Ameren Missouri reported that more than 38,000 of its Missouri customers also were without power Monday morning.

Some of the downed tree limbs blocked traffic like at 63rd Street and Swope Parkway.

A tree crashed down onto a home at 43rd Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard. The family's vehicles were damaged. The family was asleep when the tree fell and is grateful no one was hurt.

A tree also fell on a Midtown home, but again no one was hurt.

Because of the outages in the Northland, KCP&L distributing bottle water and dry ice Monday in Kansas City and Claycomo. More than four tons of dry ice were distributed.

One resident picked up dry ice for her elderly neighbor who had perishable items in her refrigerator.

